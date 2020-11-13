Historic Houses of Odessa will glow for the holiday season

The Historic Odessa Foundation is breaking from tradition of presenting yuletide vignettes inspired by classic children’s literature this holiday season.

Thousands of white lights will bring a seasonal sparkle to the Historic Houses of Odessa for what the foundation is calling “Look for the Light: Odessa at Night,” which will begin Nov. 25 and continue until Jan. 3 every night from 5 to 10 p.m.

Normally, HOF staff recreate holiday illustrations from children’s literature to display in a storybook house, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are unable to welcome visitors for the house.

“This year has been a difficult and trying time for everyone. The pandemic has affected all of us on so many levels,” Debbie Buckson, HOF executive director, said. “Yet the holidays are a time to be celebrated, in good times, but perhaps most especially in bad.”

Buckson said many of the sponsors for its Odessa Brewfest and annual holiday house tour helped put together the light display.

Sponsors include National HVAC Service, Chesapeake Home Services, Morgan Stanley/Marc Driggs, Alvaré Associates and ShurLine Electrical.

Candlelight walking tours

HOF will have outdoor candlelight tours of the properties every Tuesday and Thursday evening in December beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include a drink at Cantwell’s Tavern.

Reservations are required for the tours, and can be made by contacting Jennifer Kostik at 302-378-4119 or Jennifer.cabell@historicodessa.org.