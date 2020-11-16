Choice MedWaste honored for supporting drug take back days at Middletown Police Department

Choice MedWaste was honored Nov. 10 for its commitment to drug abuse prevention in Middletown by helping with used needle disposal during the Drug Enforcement Administration Rx Take Back Days. Southern New Castle County Communities Coalition (SN4C) members presented the award at the Middletown Police Department.

MedWaste is a family-owned medical waste disposal company. Matt Georgov and his father Bruce Georgov started this business in 2015 with the goal of supporting local healthcare communities with safe, trustworthy and cost-efficient medical waste disposal services.

The company helps at Take Back Day — where police collect unused, unwanted and expired medication — twice a year at the police department by safely disposing of hundreds of pounds of used needles.

While supporting local healthcare groups, their team has grown to service schools, rehabilitation centers, manufacturing plants and local police departments.

The company also helps with clean up companies to assist in disposing of biohazard waste collected from crime scenes, public cleanups or other circumstances involving infectious substances.

For more information on the company and services visit: www.choicemedwaste.com