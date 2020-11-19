Main Street Holiday Lamp Post Decorating Contest open to families and businesses

Every year, the Middletown Main Street Foundation has a Holiday Lamp Post Decorating Contest. Usually, it is only open to local businesses, but this year families were allowed to participate too.

Lamp posts along both sides of East and West Main Street will be decked out in holiday decor and designed according to the theme “Home for the Holidays.”

Starting on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, residents are encouraged to go downtown to see the decorated lamp posts vote for their favorites on the Main Street Foundation’s Facebook page or at middletownmainstreet.com.

Voting will begin Nov. 28 and will end Dec. 27. Winners will be announced the first week of January.

The first-place winner gets their name on a plaque, and community bragging rights. There will be a first- and second-place winner for both businesses and families.