Behind on utility bills due to COVID? Payment arrangements can be made.

The pandemic has caused many people to fall behind on utility or tax bills. But the Town of Middletown is willing to help.

The town is allowing for payment arrangements for residents who are struggling to make payments on time due to COVID-19.

Residents can call 302-378-2711 to discuss their options. Arrangements must be made by Dec. 11 to avoid disconnects.

As always, payments can be made online at www.middletown.delaware.gov or by phone at 1-844-611-4013.

For those who need to make payments in person, Town Hall is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for cash, money order, check or credit card payments.