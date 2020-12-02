Historical Society awards $4,500 to students in research paper contest

Alison K. Matsen, Middletown Historical Society

On Nov. 17, nine students who reside in the Appoquinimink School District were given cash awards in the historical research paper contest sponsored by the Middletown Historical Society.

The awards were presented in the Old Academy at 216 N. Broad St., site of the Middletown Museum.

The topics of the research papers were the individuals and families for whom various Middletown streets are named. The prizes ranged from $200 for honorable mention to $1,000 for first prize.

Since 2017, the Board of Directors of the Middletown Historical Society has set aside funds for the awards, which are given out based on the quality of the papers.

This year’s $1,000 first prize was named for Helen Garton, a Cochran descendant, who had generously donated the funds for the prize.

First place winner Faith Skinner interviewed several people who had known Eddie Fields Sr., for whom Fields Terrace is named. He was chairman of the board of the school which eventually became Redding School.

Other winners included Garima Bagdi, Madeline Moyer, Eddie Cierniak, and Billy Metten.

Honorable mention prizes were awarded to William Wehmeyer, Adrianna Massio, Ella Trembanis and Caitlyn Davis.

This year’s finalists represented Appoquinimink High School, Middletown High School and MOT Charter School.

Through this research the Historical Society and Middletown residents could learn interesting facts about the people for whom streets in the older sections of Middletown are named: