Delaware Wild Lands sets 2021 goals

Despite the roadblocks, challenges and upheaval 2020 set in its way, Delaware Wild Lands was able to conserve and restore wetlands throughout the state.

In 2020, DWL restored 80 acres of freshwater wetlands, planted nearly 2,000 trees to reforest marginal agricultural fields, converted 30 acres of agricultural land to grassland buffers and secured Federal grants for the design of two landscape-level restoration projects.

DWL is taking on a “more ambitious conservation agenda” in 2021, according to a press release:

Restore 42 acres and plant 7,000 trees at Taylors Bridge Land Complex near Townsend;

Plant 10,000 trees on 80 acres of newly restored land at the Great Cypress Swamp in Sussex County;

Protect horseshoe crab, shorebird, and waterfowl habitat by reducing degradation from unauthorized vehicles on DWL’s coastal dune systems at Milford Neck in Kent County;

Advance two high priority land protection projects that will connect areas of already-protected high quality wildlife habitat (New Castle County and Sussex County).

More information about DWL projects can be found at dewildlands.org.