Middletown’s Hummers Parade canceled for 2021

New Year’s Day in Middletown usually brings hundreds of people downtown for the Hummers Parade. This year the streets will be emptier.

Jack Schreppler, who calls himself the “grand marshal for life,” said there will not be a 2021 Hummers Parade. He decided to not request a parade permit for what would have been the 50th Hummers Parade.

He said he didn’t think it would be safe to have it until a vaccine became available.

The parade, which draws hundreds of people every year, is traditionally held on New Year’s Day to poke fun at politicians, celebrities and current events, spoofing the Philadelphia Mummers Parade.

He said the 50th Hummers Parade will happen in 2022.

