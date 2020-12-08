Balloon Art by Angie brings more color to Main Street

The corner of Main and Broad streets in Middletown lost a downtown staple when Louis Marie Bridal closed its doors earlier this fall. But the downtown corner did not stay unoccupied for too long.

Balloon Art By Angie opened at 3 E. Main St. in November, specializing in personalized balloons for birthday parties and weddings and event planning.

Josue Leon, who runs the store with his wife Angelica Leon, said they always wanted to open a shop on Main Street, so when they saw the building was available, they jumped at the chance.

"We love it. We love being there. We love the space," he said. "We hope to keep bringing color to Main Street."

Josue said Angelica is the one who makes the balloons and he helps out with the business side of the shop.

He said she makes anything from bouquets to garland to characters. Although balloon art is the focus of the business, it's not the only service they provide.

"We also do event decorations and event planning. We are not just limited to balloons. We do parties for all sizes from 30 people to 500 people. People drive by [the shop] and think it's just balloons, but we work with anything that has to do with parties," he said.

While the shop opened downtown just a few weeks ago, the two have been in the event planning and balloon art business for years. Josue Leon said they used to run the business out of their home. For more than 10 years, they have planned birthday parties and made balloon art.

Josue said his favorite part of the business is the "uniqueness" of balloon art.

"Anyone can go out and buy a bunch of balloons, and place them everywhere," he said. "Whether it’s cartoons or sports or cars, you name it, she can make it."

For more information about Balloon Art by Angie can be found on its Facebook page or by calling 302-883-9656.

Angelica Leon was not available for comment by time of publication.