Fireworks will light up the sky New Year's night in Middletown

Amanda Parrish

Middletown Transcript

The Town of Middletown normally has a July 4th fireworks show every year at Silver Lake Park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the town canceled the annual event that draws many community members.

But now Middletown residents will get that display on New Year's Day.

Because the town could not have a show in July, Vice Mayor Jimmy Reynolds announced at the town council meeting Dec. 7 that the town will have a fireworks display New Year's night between 7 and 8 p.m.

The fireworks will be shot from their usual location inside Silver Lake Park, but the park will be closed to vehicles and foot traffic.

Residents are asked to watch the fireworks from their homes or vehicles, following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.