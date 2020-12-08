Two resign from Middletown Police Advisory board, replacements appointed

Amanda Parrish

Middletown Transcript

Two members from the newly-formed Police Advisory Board resigned Nov. 16, after they were appointed one month ago, Mayor Ken Branner said during the Mayor and Town Council meeting Dec. 7.

Andy Nhan, appointed by the town council, resigned because he plans to move out of town limits, which prohibits him from serving on the board based on the board's guidelines. Bishop Jeffrey Broughton, appointed by the NAACP, resigned due to conflicts with his teaching schedule.

Councilman Rob Stout chose Susan Mitchell, who will serve from 2020-22, to replace Nhan. The NAACP picked Debbie Harrington, who will serve from 2020-23, to replace Broughton.

Mitchell and Harrington will begin their roles this month.

In September, the town approved plans for a 15-member police advisory committee to improve accountability and transparency with the town’s police department. Middletown Mayor and Town Council approved the community members to serve on the board Oct. 5.

The group is a collaboration between the Mayor and Town Council, the local NAACP chapter and Middletown Police Department.

Each Town Council member, including the mayor, appointed one person, and the NAACP chose the other eight.

Justin Faulkner, Salahudin Bin-Yusif, John Carwell, Wanda Dean, Joyce Kidd, Debbie Harrington, Emy Diaz and Yvette Santiago will serve three year terms.

Charles Warrick, Rev. Dan Betters, Jacqueline Burditt, Joy Hunt, Susan Mitchell, Jelani Bryant and J. Michael Harpe will serve two-year terms.

A police union representative and Police Chief Robert Kracyla or the captain of operations serve as non-voting members.

Normally, all members will have two-year term limits, but eight were chosen to have three-year terms to start, so they don’t all come off the council at the same time. No one will be allowed to serve more than two terms.

The Police Advisory Board meets publicly at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of every month.