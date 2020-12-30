Crossroads Presbyterian wants to reach more people in New Year so no one struggles alone

In 2020, many people have faced fear, isolation and economic uncertainty due to the pandemic. Crossroads Presbyterian Church's biggest hope for 2021 is making sure people are not going through these challenges alone.

David Crossan, director of congregational care and outreach at Crossroads, said the church’s goals match well with the needs of the Middletown community right now.

“COVID has really confronted our mortality and the reality that we are not as safe as we thought,” he said. “Our biggest goal as a church in 2021 is to bring the much needed message of Jesus Christ to people all around us. Rather than struggle alone or turn to insufficient coping mechanisms, we want people to find hope, peace and security that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

One of the demographic that is particularly struggling with mental health is young adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Crossroads wants to do better at reaching that group.

In January, the church launched a young adult ministry called Eighteen20, which is open to those as young as high school seniors to married 20-somethings.

According to a flyer from the church, its goals are “to create a safe space for young adults to share their stories and struggles through open-forum discussion, service to our community, the formation of discipleship and mentoring relationships, and above all to glorify and enjoy God.”

Crossan said the group had success this year, but they want it to grow.

Not only is Crossroads striving to help those in Middletown, but people across the globe.

Crossan said the plan is to allocate more than $100,000 to their mission efforts, including church planning, orphanages and girls’ homes that protect children in other parts of the world from being trafficked.

As they head into 2021, the coordinator said the church will continue to be flexible, with providing safe in-person church services while providing an online streaming option. He hopes everyone will see each other again face to face next year.

“We have been meeting in person since July and so we need to try and meet in person under very safe guidelines so everyone feels safe when they gather. We are going to continue to minister as best we can in a way that protects those who are worshiping.”