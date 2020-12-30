Volunteer Brewing filling time capsule with community stories of 2020

From the COVID-19 pandemic to Tropical Storm Isaias, 2020 has taken a toll on Delawareans, but Volunteer Brewing Company wants to remember the good moments, too.

The Middletown brewery is asking community members to fill a time capsule with personal notes and mementos sharing their stories from 2020, in which Volunteer Brewing will keep in its newly finished tap house.

“This has been an unforgettable year for everybody, those in small businesses, hospitality and healthcare in particular,” Dawn Schatz, owner of Volunteer Brewing, said. “We just thought, well it has been a difficult year for many people, definitely memorable if nothing else, so let's gather MOT mementos or notes, or whatever they want to include.”

The brewing company finished the framing of the inside of the tap house at 120 W Main St. and Schatz said they wanted to include a stainless steel beer keg time capsule that will sit in the tap house for their patrons to see. It will be labeled “Don’t open it until 2121.”

RESOLUTIONS:Everett Theatre hopes to improve engagement with community in 2021

People can bring anything they want as long as it can fit in a 3-inch diameter opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“Whatever comes of this tap house in the next 100 years, it will go with it, and hopefully, in 100 years someone will open it up and read about our experiences from this year, what it was like for all of us,” she said.

Schatz expects much will be written in history about what happened this year, but she wants the capsule to be filled with the community’s personal stories.

“In addition to all the struggles this year, there have been a lot of stories of resilience and perseverance, besides the pandemic. We had the tornado that came through this year. It has been something in this area.”

YEAR IN REVIEW:Photos of the Year: Reflections of 2020 in Delaware

Anyone can stop by the brewing company on New Year’s Eve. No purchase is necessary to drop something off. Takeout will be available during the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. window as well.