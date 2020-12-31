Center for the Creative Arts hopes to welcome people back in person next year

The slogan at the Center for Creative Arts is Yorklyn is “Gather, connect and create,” and Melissa Paolercio is hoping to do that again in 2021.

Like many organizations and businesses, the center has to change and adapt to the restrictions caused by the pandemic, adding online classes and virtual learning pods to still serve the community.

“We are looking forward to hopefully getting back to a little bit of normal in 2021,” Paolercio said. “We learned a lot about our community through that time, those programs. We are hoping to take some of those things we have learned and incorporate them when we bust the doors back open in 2021.”

The center has been a community art center providing programs for visual and performing arts for all ages. People can explore drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, fused glass, mosaics, printmaking, stained glass, mixed media, theater, music, dance and much more, according to its website.

Paolercio expects the content of the classes to be the same, but the formation will be different, with many of them moving online next year.

She expects the beginning of next year to be similar to how they operated through the majority of 2020, with an option for online classes and having in person classes on a smaller scale. Normally, classes have 12 to 15 people, but gathering restrictions limit them to only 6.

She is hoping to have their in-person classes back to normal by the summer — and open the building for events.

“We have an incredible facility. Frequently, it has been utilized for community events and personal, private parties. That’s something that has really gone by the wayside during this time,” she said. “We just hope to reopen the building back up wide to the community to host events or parties or be able to see one another and gather and bring families back together who haven't been able to see each other for months and months, as soon as it is safe.”

