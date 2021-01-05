Chief Robert Kracyla leaves Middletown Police Department

Middletown Police Chief Robert Kracyla retired Dec. 31, after less than two years with the department.

Mayor Ken Branner announced the retirement at the Mayor and Town Council meeting Jan. 4 and said Capt. William Texter will serve as interim chief.

But few details are known about Kracyla's sudden departure.

The mayor’s office declined to answer questions about why he left. Kracyla said he could not make any official comments about his departure.

Texter, the new acting chief, has not responded for comment.

Councilman James Royston, who oversees the Police Department, said in an email that Kracyla "retired at the end of 2020. Mayor and Council will begin our search for a new police chief shortly."

Kracyla was sworn in on March 4, 2019, after serving as the chief of the Seaford Police Department from April 2018 to March 2019.

The former Middletown chief has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience, beginning as a Dover patrol officer and serving as a state trooper for 27 years.

Chief Patrick Ogden, chairman of the Delaware Police Chief's Council, said he could not comment on Kracyla's resignation, but said he is "a well-respected law enforcement executive."