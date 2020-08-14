Zeta Phi Beta sorority adds southern New Castle County chapter

Zeta Phi Beta sorority founded a new chapter, Alpha Rho Zeta, in southern New Castle County Aug. 9 with seven members.

Jacquelyn Wade, Michelle Mack-Williams, B. Malika Warner, Cleshea Macklin, Altamese Burbage, Lisa Bynum and Janice M.T. Johnson established the chapter, and they have planned programming to service the community.

“As this area continues to grow, so will the need for various services and programs. It is the hope of this chapter to play a major role in fulfilling those needs,” chapter President Jacquelyn Wade said in a press release. “We look forward to introducing new programs and services as well as supporting those that currently exist in this area.”

Zeta Phi Beta has more than 120,000 members with more than 800 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East.

The sorority was founded Jan. 16, 1920 by five Howard University students with the desire to provide service, to promote scholarship and sisterhood, and to define finer womanhood.

For more information, email Wade at GAPZPresident@gmail.com.