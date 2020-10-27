Historic Odessa Foundation asking for holiday decoration donations

The Historic Odessa Foundation is collecting old holiday ornaments and decorations through Dec. 31 to help support the foundation through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations will be sold at the new Recycle Holiday Ornament resale shop that will be open from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31 in the foundation’s Visitors Center. Sales will benefit HOF’s educational programming and preservation efforts of the historic homes.

The museum houses have been closed and all tours suspended since March due to COVID-19.

Community members who would like to donate their gently used decorations and ornaments can drop them off at the Visitors Center at 201 Main St., Odessa. The center is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Call 302-378-4119 for more information.

PAINT:Work to restore Odessa’s historic homes continues through pandemic