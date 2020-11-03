Middletown polling locations see long lines through the morning, early afternoon

At polling locations across the MOT area, many voters had to wait in longer lines compared to previous years.

At Appoquinimink and Middle High Schools, the lines extended down the sidewalks with wait times reaching as long as two hours.

As voters were exiting the polls at Appo High, they said the wait times were about two hours at 12:30 p.m.

Mary and Lillian Rairigh, whose normal polling location is Appo High, had been in line for about one hour while still waiting to get inside the school. Both said they have never seen turnout like this.

“I see a lot of younger people, which I know in years past is not usually a big thing,” Mary Rairigh said.

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons made an appearance at the polls Tuesday afternoon with other Middletown-area Democratic candidates Sherae’a Moore, running for State Rep. District 8, and State Sen. Bruce Ennis, the incumbent for District 14.

Coons thanked voters for waiting in long lines to cast their ballots, bumping elbows with voters at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown. He said he was “encouraged” by the turnout.

As he spoke with voters at four locations throughout the state, Coons said most were “pretty happy” with the current direction of the state, but not the country. But there are people who think the exact opposite.

“People want to get out of the pandemic, they want to rebuild the economy and they want leaders that can bring us together,” the U.S. senator said.

Moore said voters in the Middletown area are looking for “unity.”

For most of the morning, Middletown High School's line outside the building had about 100 people in it. Campaigners for Moore and her republican competitor Dan Zitofsky stood outside the polls, speaking with voters.

As voting heads into the late afternoon, voters on the MOT Residents Facebook page said wait times have been shorter at some locations, waiting as short as five minutes, but places like Bunker Hill Elementary School are still seeing two-hour long wait times.