Moore claims Democratic nomination for State Representative District 8

MIDDLETOWN -- With all precincts reporting for the district, Sherae'a "Rae" Moore of Middletown won the Democratic nomination for the State Representative District 8 seat Tuesday night, receiving 41.85% of the vote, according to the Department of Elections unofficial results.

The seat is up for grabs after Rep. Quinn Johnson, D-Middletown, announced he would be retiring earlier this year after 12 years of service.

As an educator, Moore made education, healthcare and the environment the top priorities of her campaign, including universal preschool for all and improved access to healthcare, according to her website. Moore told the Middletown Transcript she was "overcome with emotions" and is glad to see the Middletown-area is ready for change in leadership.

Despite receiving an endorsement from Johnson, challenger Matthew Powell of Middletown came away with 26.66% of the vote. Yvette Santiago of Middletown received 31.49%.

More than 3,000 Middletown-area residents voted in the primary, with 1,821 voting in-person and 1,240 voting absentee.

Moore will face Republican Dan Zitofsky in the general election Nov. 3.