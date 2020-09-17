Who won in Delaware’s primary elections?: Breakdown of key races in Middletown, New Castle County

MIDDLETOWN -- MOT voters who had not already cast their ballot by mail turned out to vote Sept. 15 to decide key primary races.

Many of the races were important in areas where Democrats have the advantage, meaning a primary win would most likely mean a win in the general election Nov. 3.

State Rep. District 8, New Castle County Council District 12 and State Senate District 14 primaries were a few of the important races for the Middletown-area.

Moore takes State Rep. District 8

Sherae'a "Rae" Moore of Middletown won the Democratic nomination for the State Representative District 8 seat, receiving 41.8% of the vote.

The seat is up for grabs after Rep. Quinn Johnson, D-Middletown, announced he would be retiring earlier this year after 12 years of service.

As a former Bayard School teacher, Moore made education, healthcare and the environment the top priorities of her campaign, including universal preschool for all and improved access to healthcare, according to her website.

Moore told the Middletown Transcript she was "overwhelmed with emotions" and is glad to see the Middletown-area is ready for change in leadership.

Despite receiving an endorsement from Johnson, challenger Matthew Powell of Middletown came away with 26.59% of the vote. Yvette Santiago of Middletown received 31.61%.

More than 3,000 Middletown-area residents voted in the primary, with 1,821 voting in-person and 1,240 voting absentee.

Moore will face Republican Dan Zitofsky in the general election.

Bell to stay on NCC council

Incumbent Bill Bell won a close Democratic primary race to keep his District 12 seat on New Castle County Council. He will run unopposed in the general election.

Bell claimed 54.9% of the vote while challenger Kevin Caneco received 45.1%, with more than 8,000 people voting.

Ennis, Pugh win Senate District 14 primaries

Incumbent Bruce Ennis won the Democratic nomination in the Senate District 14 primary, receiving 53.5% of the 6,230 votes.

Kyra Hoffner and Terrell Williams challenged the senator, collecting 24.67% and 21.83% of the votes, respectively.

Craig Pugh will be the Republican nominee after receiving 64.63% of the vote, beating Terrance Lee Baker, in which about 2,600 people turned out to vote.

County, state races

Matt Meyer won another four years as New Castle County Executive after beating newcomer Maggie Jones. He’s running unopposed in the general election.

Meyer collected 56.51% of the 77,568 votes cast. Jones received 43.49% of the vote.

He will likely be working with Karen Hartley-Nagle again as she won the Democratic nomination for New Castle County President of County Council, receiving 40.12% of the vote.

Gov. John Carney claimed an early victory Tuesday night for the Democratic nomination for governor, receiving 84.77% of the vote, but he will face the woman who is suing him over his COVID-19 restrictions.

Julianne Murray won the Republican nomination in a six-candidate race, beating former gubernatorial nominee Colin Bonini.

Murray won 41.15% of the vote to Bonini's 34.56%, collecting 22,819 votes to Bonini's 19,161. All other candidates received less than 8%.