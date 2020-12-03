Middletown boys cross country finishes season undefeated, wins conference race

The Middletown High School cross country team finished the regular season 9-0 and won the Blue Hen Conference Championship Nov. 21 at Bellevue State Park in Wilmington.

In the conference race, Jonathan Drew led Middletown, finishing second in 17:14.7 on the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course.

Yusef Shakur placed 4th in 17:31.2;

Carter Boyd, 9th,18:13.3;

Ethan Slattery, 14th, 18:35.2;

Brandon Boyd, 25th, 19:52.4;

Michael D'Aiuto, 31st, 20:10.3;

Seth Thompson, 38th, 20:42.5.

In cross country, the places of a school’s top five runners are totaled for the team score, not counting the runners from teams that don't have at least five runners finishing. The team with the lowest score -- with at least five runners finishing -- wins.

Middletown won the championship with 49 points. William Penn was second with 69, and Concord placed third with 70 points out of 12 teams.

Middletown Coach Kevin McLaughlin said at the start of the season, the team had a solid but young returning group that finished 5-3 in 2019.

“There was a lot of potential, and we had one of the deepest rosters in years in terms of overall talent,” he said. “I told the boys that based on what I was seeing, I knew that a run at the Blue Conference title was a major possibility and I believe this helped to motivate them.”

The coach said he stayed in touch regularly throughout the summer with the runners, even though there were doubts about a cross country season after track was canceled in the spring because of the coronavirus.

“There was a lot of uncertainty regarding whether there would be a season or not and I honestly was anticipating there to not be one,” said McLaughlin.

Still, the runners continued with conditioning practices about three times a week during the summer.

“The team was showing that they were eager to compete after missing the entire spring track season,” McLaughlin said.

The coach said the main reason for the Cavaliers' success is their close-knit relationship.

“Everyone on the team gets along great with one another and it really helps them to have that support system,” McLaughlin said. “During workouts, they were all working together to push one another, and it was extremely impressive to see them coming through on their reps all together. I think that another major key was that despite all of the craziness throughout 2020, they were able to do something ‘normal’ again, and it was a great stress reliever for them.”

After a 9-0 regular season, the Cavaliers felt confident in their chances at the Blue Hen championship – if they continued their hard work.

“I told the team that there was no reason that we couldn’t capture the conference title,” McLaughlin said. “I reminded them, though, that it would not be easy and to not get complacent or cocky. We still had about two weeks until the competition and there was still a large amount of work to do and many things could happen in that time. I told them to stay laser focused.”

The conference race with about a dozen teams is a bit different than the regular season races head-to-head against one team or a tri-meet versus two squads.

“When it comes to large invitational races or championship races, there are a lot of variables at play that can greatly change the final outcome of a race,” McLaughlin said.

In the scoring system for cross country, 1st place scores 1 point, 2nd place scores 2 points, etc., and the team with the lowest score wins.

“It can get dizzying when going against multiple teams,” McLaughlin said.

While he knows how his runners finished, he said he usually doesn’t know the score until the officials post the final results.

When the scores were announced at the conference race, McLaughlin said, “The whole team, boys and girls, were beyond excited!”

The Middletown girls team placed second in their conference race after an 8-1 regular season.

“They really wanted to celebrate and hug each other,” but the coaches reminded them to remain socially-distanced due to COVID-19 guidelines.

For the boys, the victory in the conference race could be historic.

“I checked for records and as far as I am aware, this is the first-ever Blue Hen Conference title in Middletown High School cross country history,” said McLaughlin. “It was our goal at the beginning of the season to win the Blue Hen Conference meet and they followed through with it.”

State championship Saturday

Middletown will compete in the Division 1 state championship race Saturday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m., at Killens Pond State Park near Felton. The defending champion is Charter School of Wilmington which finished 7-0 this season.

“This week leading up to the state meet, we are taking things very easy,” said McLaughlin. “We did our last official workout this past Saturday around the practice fields on the school campus. We have been in tapering mode and doing short runs with striders. We are trying to make sure the athletes are well rested. As I like to say at this point, the hay is in the barn.”

Middletown’s perfect season

Oct. 19, Middletown 15, Delaware Military Academy 50

Oct. 28, Middletown 15, Hodgson 50

Oct. 28, Middletown 19, William Penn 41

Nov. 4, Middletown 20, Mt. Pleasant 41

Nov. 4, Middletown 15, Odessa 50

Nov. 10, Middletown 27, Concord 30

Nov. 10, Middletown 16, Delcastle 47

Nov. 18, Middletown 19, Appoquinimink 40

Nov. 18, Middletown 15, St. Georges Tech 47

Appo, St. Georges and Odessa in conference race

Appoquinimink finished 5th at the Blue Hen Conference Championship with 107 points, and St. Georges Tech was 7th with 194 out of 12 schools. In its first year, Odessa High School, with only freshman attending, didn’t have a complete team of five runners in the race.

The top five runners for the Jaguars were Paul Harmon, 7th, 17:48.2; Avery Rosario, 21st, 19:27.9; Craig Roberts, 23rd, 19:40.3; Connor Leahy, 33rd, 20:25.3 and Matthew Bitler, 34th, 20:25.8.

For the Hawks, the top five runners were Isaiah Harmon, 18th, 19:12.0; Dominic DiSabatino, 26th, 19:53.3; Sam Cochran, 56th, 23:15.7; Damir Henry, 60th, 24:42.8 and Alexander Bloemker, 61st, 24:42.6.

For Odessa, Aidan Osborn finished 50th in 22:22.7; Logan Ament placed 59th in 24:17.0 and Evan Pertschi finished 63rd in 25:28.7.