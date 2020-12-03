Thoughts on the Run: The best running shoes are….

Andy Shearer

The month of August marked my 43rd anniversary as a runner. Other than immediate family, two friends from little league and a friend from Boy Scouts, I’ve known no one longer than I’ve known running. Wow.

In those 43+ years, lots of changes have occurred that are almost universally positive for participants in the sport of running and athletics in general. Footwear (and that includes socks) has come almost as far as manned space flight with technological improvements, usefulness, and safety. And yes, that includes socks.

My first two pairs of running shoes were cheerleader shoes. Why? Because they were comfortable, inexpensive, and served the purpose. I also ended up with stress fractures in my feet my first two years of running. My first pair of real running shoes was the Brooks “Johnny Walker” (circa 1980). I loved those shoes! Quite frankly, they were better than the rah-rah shoes in all ways.

The choices back then were few and the stores to find those choices were even fewer! In 1984, one company, Hersey, offered a customized pair made for your foot. Just trace the outline of each foot and mail that outline to the company. The average pair of store-bought shoes was $35, but Hersey wanted close to $80. Hersey didn’t last long but the concept was a good one. Everybody’s foot is different and we each have different biomechanical needs.

In today’s marketplace, there are dozens (yes, DOZENS) of manufacturers and hundreds of models. A few weeks ago, one of my former athletes sent me a note asking, “What are the best running shoes?” My answer was a simple “Dunno.” On the surface, a frustrating response from a 43-year veteran of this sport, but a truthful one. In all honestly, what works for me 90% of the time won’t work for him.

Every year, within the first two days of pre-season, I take my cross-country teams to Delaware Running Company, a store for runners, owned by runners and staffed by runners. The outing has two purposes. The first is a great team-building exercise and “getting to know each other” trip. The second, to get the “right” shoe for each individual athlete. Running shoe makes and models shouldn’t be “mandated.”

I know lots of folks who will look long and hard to find the least expensive pair of shoes possible. Logic is usually lost on them when I try to explain that the long-term cost of this will far outweigh the short-term savings. With all due respect to box stores, chains and mail-order stores, the risk of getting the wrong thing can be costly. Without a proper fitting, the shoe may or may not “fit.” The shoe may or may not work with your biomechanics. The shoe may or may not be the proper stability. The shoe may or may not be built for the type of running you do. I could go on. And don’t even ask about the cost of a doctor’s visit or rehab for an injury caused by poorly fitted footwear.

My friend Jay Hunt owns a running store in Middletown, Elite Feet. People trust him and his staff (all runners, by the way) to properly “fit” them. “By runners, for runners” should be his unofficial slogan. Officially, it’s “Premier footwear for the entire family” but I like the unofficial one much better. Ask him what the best shoe is, and he’ll tell you, it’s the one that is best for you. By the way, Jay sends his staff to “shoe school.” So does Mike Monagle at Delaware Running Company. Beats me what that is but it sounds impressive.

So whether you trail run, road run, mountain run, track run, just jog for health or run marathons three times a year, the best running shoe for you is the one that is best for you. It probably isn’t a cheerleader shoe, or the Pink racing Sketchers I’ve been trying to order for years. But you’ll never know until you get fitted properly.

I hope to see you on the roads, tracks and trails.

Former standout Lock Haven University runner Andy Shearer is a member of the Middletown Athletic Club, the Greater Philadelphia Track Club and USA Track and Field.

MORE:Thoughts on the Run: A weighty subject