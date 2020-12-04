Appo, St. Georges, Middletown, MOT Charter in state soccer tournaments
Appoquinimink (Division I) and Indian River (Division II) earned the top seeds when the fields were determined for the DIAA Boys Soccer Tournaments Sunday.
The Jaguars (12-0) will be shooting for their first state championship. Appo has reached the D-I final four times since 2013, but lost to Salesianum each time.
St. Georges Tech finished the season 10-2 and is seeded fifth in the tournament, while Middletown (8-2) is seeded sixth.
The eight-team Division I tournament will start Saturday with the quarterfinals.
Division I, quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Smyrna (7-4-1) at No. 1 Appoquinimink (12-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 St. Georges (10-2) at No. 4 Caesar Rodney (9-1-2), 10 a.m.
No. 7 Cape Henlopen (7-4-1) at No. 2 Salesianum (9-1), 4 p.m.
No. 6 Middletown (8-2) at No. 3 Milford (11-0-1), 4 p.m.
Semifinals: Dec. 9, sites and times to be announced.
Smyrna-Appoquinimink winner vs. St. Georges-Caesar Rodney winner
Cape Henlopen-Salesianum winner vs. Middletown-Milford winner
Championship: Dec. 12, site and time to be announced.
MOT Charter in Division II tournament
MOT Charter School finished the regular season 6-5 and earned the 11th seed in the 12-team Division II tournament. In the first round Dec. 1, the Mustangs upset No. 6 Wilmington Friends 2-0. Cameron Green scored in the first half with an assist from Pranav Penaganti, and Jonathan Daniel scored an insurance goal in the second half. The Mustangs advance to face No. 3 Brandywine Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.
Top seed Indian River (11-1) has won the D-II title twice, in 2013 and 2015, and reached the final two other times in the event’s seven-year history. The Indians’ only regular-season loss this season was a 3-1 setback to Milford on Nov. 14.
Division II, quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 5
No. 11 MOT Charter at No. 3 Brandywine (8-1-1), 10 a.m.
No. 8 St. Mark’s at No. 1 Indian River (11-1), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Caravel at No. 4 Sussex Academy (8-3-1), 1 p.m.
No. 7 Archmere at No. 2 Newark Charter (9-2-1), 1 p.m.
Semifinals: Dec. 9, sites and times to be announced.
Championship: Dec. 12, site and time to be announced.
