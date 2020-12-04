Appo, St. Georges, Middletown, MOT Charter in state soccer tournaments

Brad Myers, bmyers@delawareonline

Appoquinimink (Division I) and Indian River (Division II) earned the top seeds when the fields were determined for the DIAA Boys Soccer Tournaments Sunday.

The Jaguars (12-0) will be shooting for their first state championship. Appo has reached the D-I final four times since 2013, but lost to Salesianum each time.

St. Georges Tech finished the season 10-2 and is seeded fifth in the tournament, while Middletown (8-2) is seeded sixth.

The eight-team Division I tournament will start Saturday with the quarterfinals.

Division I, quarterfinals

Saturday, Dec. 5

No. 8 Smyrna (7-4-1) at No. 1 Appoquinimink (12-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 St. Georges (10-2) at No. 4 Caesar Rodney (9-1-2), 10 a.m.

No. 7 Cape Henlopen (7-4-1) at No. 2 Salesianum (9-1), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Middletown (8-2) at No. 3 Milford (11-0-1), 4 p.m.

Semifinals: Dec. 9, sites and times to be announced.

Smyrna-Appoquinimink winner vs. St. Georges-Caesar Rodney winner

Cape Henlopen-Salesianum winner vs. Middletown-Milford winner

Championship: Dec. 12, site and time to be announced.

MOT Charter in Division II tournament

MOT Charter School finished the regular season 6-5 and earned the 11th seed in the 12-team Division II tournament. In the first round Dec. 1, the Mustangs upset No. 6 Wilmington Friends 2-0. Cameron Green scored in the first half with an assist from Pranav Penaganti, and Jonathan Daniel scored an insurance goal in the second half. The Mustangs advance to face No. 3 Brandywine Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

Top seed Indian River (11-1) has won the D-II title twice, in 2013 and 2015, and reached the final two other times in the event’s seven-year history. The Indians’ only regular-season loss this season was a 3-1 setback to Milford on Nov. 14.

Division II, quarterfinals

Saturday, Dec. 5

No. 11 MOT Charter at No. 3 Brandywine (8-1-1), 10 a.m.

No. 8 St. Mark’s at No. 1 Indian River (11-1), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Caravel at No. 4 Sussex Academy (8-3-1), 1 p.m.

No. 7 Archmere at No. 2 Newark Charter (9-2-1), 1 p.m.

Semifinals: Dec. 9, sites and times to be announced.

Championship: Dec. 12, site and time to be announced.

