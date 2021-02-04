Thoughts on the Run: Information overload

Andy Shearer

Reading, writing and ’rithmetic. Hmmmm, I probably missed class for that last one. Those are the fundamentals of our educational system. Reading, writing and ’rithmetic. (I really hope none of my elementary school teachers read my articles.)

As with any discipline, we learn by studying what others have experienced. I mean, the laws of gravity have always existed. It just took somebody to explain it. And the same goes for running. The concepts of pacing, fartlek, hills, interval training and the like just needed somebody to explain it to us better.

One of the things that I’ve noticed over the past 11+ months in this “age of pandemic” is that almost everybody with an idea of how to do it better has decided to pass along their “knowledge” as expertise. And as many of us have more time, due to quarantining and becoming tired of losing at Clue and other board games, we’ve read and engaged with these experts more than ever.

Running is supposed to be a simplistic sport. No fancy equipment, no special field, no other “teammates”…. Just run. Of course, all those things can be and are available, but not necessary. If you’ve read the books, magazines and the myriad of social media posts, blogs and websites, one would think $240 shoes, $2,900 treadmills, and all sorts of bands, straps, rollers and pills (yes, pills) will make you faster than ever.

I saw a social media post recently that showed an older runner “at age 100, running faster than ever using this method.” Funny, but the runner shown was Canadian Ed Whitlock, who at age 70 ran a sub-3-hour marathon but passed away in 2017 at age 86. An outstanding athlete? You bet. Age-defying? Absolutely. Over 100? Nope.

There are also a lot of fads, trends, and movements these days, courtesy of people’s additional time to ponder ideas and extrapolate data. I recently started reading an e-book that purports certain functionalities (stretching, for example) as being inherently bad. I’ve just completed half of a “hold-in-my-hand” book that chronicles training on the edge (and quite often, past it).

I’m not discounting the expertise of the people who preach such things as eating only pears, apricots and gummy worms, but the nature of some of these fads, trends and movements are a bit… extreme? Well, I guess the Pythagorean Theorem was probably extreme, too, back when it was invented (he writes facetiously).

So the question is, what can a runner believe? Stretch, don’t stretch. Lift weights, don’t lift weights. Eat a vegan diet, don’t eat a vegan diet. Sleep in a hyperbaric chamber, sleep in inversion boots. Run 100 miles a week at race pace, slowly jog 10 miles a month and race your best (and yes, I recently sat in on a seminar that suggested just that).

If you are perhaps looking for some clarity amongst all the new-fangled ideas and trends, here are some tried and true measures that everyone should adhere to. First and foremost, the law of specificity states that to be good at something, you should practice that something. In other words, riding a bike alone won’t make you a faster runner. Plain and simple idea, right?

Others include eating a well-rounded diet. I like fig newtons, but a fig newton diet won’t cut it when I’m running 40 miles per week. Everything in moderation. Occasional glass of adult beverage? Not gonna hurt in the least. Don’t over-do anything. You’ll never make the finish line if you can’t make the starting line.

Want to try some new fad? Do it slowly, only change one variable at a time, and refer to the moderation statement above. HIIT, spin cycling, cross fit and the like are probably good in some respects, but please refer to the law of specificity.

My final thought… I poo-poo nothing. I’m certain there is a kernel or grain of useable information in almost all of these expert claims and writings. But always proceed with caution and remember the laws of gravity still work, but my ’rithmetic skills may not.

I hope to see you on the roads, tracks and trails….

Former standout Lock Haven University runner Andy Shearer is a member of the Middletown Athletic Club, the Greater Philadelphia Track Club and USA Track and Field.