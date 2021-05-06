Thoughts on the Run: Smelling the pollen

Andy Shearer

A number of years ago (like, more than 25), I had a rivalry of sorts with another runner who was as competitive as I, as driven as I and about my same race pace. I’ve always enjoyed my friendly racing rivalries and still do to this day. When mixed with a healthy dose of respect, humility, and fig newtons, they can be downright fun.

A quick sidebar… I am mostly a year-round runner. Ninety degrees? Doesn’t matter. Twelve inches of snow and 10 below? Doesn’t matter. I run, I train and I race year-round. But not everybody does.

My aforementioned rival did not subscribe to my belief in training 12 months of the year. In fact, he made it quite clear than January and July were “off-months” for him. He hated cold and he hated heat. So I had to patiently wait for his racing return, which usually didn’t take more than 4-6 weeks after he restarted his training. But by late March and late September, the rivalry was back on!

Over the past few decades of residing in the Small Wonder, I have developed a keen disgust for pollen. I’ve no idea what my specific allergen is, but it is enough to drive me indoors. And most allergy meds either don’t work for me or put me right to sleep. And the one that did work is no longer manufactured.

Local honey seems to minimize the impact on me, but there are days I literally stick my face in an AC unit just to get some relief. Just as the weather is turning nicer out, I may have discovered my "seasonal down time," similar to my rival of 25+ years ago. Between the constantly runny nose, frequent bouts of sneezing, raw itchy eyes, and excessive fatigue, running outdoors is just plain miserable some days.

Down time is not a bad thing, however. In fact, it is a great thing. The body does not get faster or stronger from the work, but rather it gets faster or stronger from the rest AFTER the work. In other words, efforts break us down. Rest helps build us back up, even better than before.

Most runners I know are averse to taking off any time at all. And there was a time when I also feared the rest. But a 2-3 week break (and I mean, complete break, including indulging in your favorite ice cream, pie or yodels) is exactly what the body and mind need from time to time. Two things will happen – the first is that you will slow down, lose (a small amount of) fitness, and get ‘lazy’. The second is that you will come back stronger and more mentally ready to tackle the goals ahead.

When do these breaks need to happen? Well, there is a natural rhythm to our training and racing schedules. Marathoners who race in the fall usually find their down time occurs late year, only to start up again with the natural calendar start of January. Others who race 5ks frequently in spring, find a summer vacation time frame to be a useful period of detraining (when temps are hot and the sand is cooooooool). But that down time is strictly dictated by you and your needs, both physical and mental.

For me? It appears backing off during the pollen blooms of April and early May seem to work best. I can’t really get a good training rhythm at this time of year, so why not use it as my rest period? I don’t take off completely, but I make sure I am not stuck following a training plan that changes as the ragweed, grass and mold counts do.

By the way, my best marathons always happened in early spring, after a full season of winter build-up and before the harshness of the springtime air impacted me.

So whether your rival is flesh and blood or it’s a seasonal one, down time is a good time. Make it work for you and know that it is a good thing. My friend from 25+ years ago used to kick my butt shortly after returning to the racing scene. But then, I’d spike his recovery with Newtons. Seems only fair.

I hope to see you on the roads, tracks and trails.

Former standout Lock Haven University runner Andy Shearer is a member of the Middletown Athletic Club, the Greater Philadelphia Track Club and USA Track and Field.