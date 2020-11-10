Appoquinimink High School sports roundup: Nov. 2-8

Boys soccer remains undefeated

The Appoquinimink High School soccer team improved to 6-0 for the season after beating Caravel Academy Nov. 4 and Newark High School Nov. 7.

Against Caravel, the Jaguars won 7-1 with 16 shots at a goal and four corner kicks. Hindovei Tucker led the team in goals with two in the first half. Anthony Poehlmann, Cody Niggebrugge, Aidan McDade, Gabriel Rupert and Lance McNally each had one. Goalie Andrew Lancour made two saves.

Appo defeated Newark 4-0 with goals from McDade, Mekhai Nash, Colby Niggebrugge and Keegan Miller. Overall, the team had 16 shots at a goal and eight corner kicks. Lancour had three saves.

Next games: Away at Delcastle High School Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m.; home vs. Charter School of Wilmington Nov. 12 at 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball beats Delcastle, loses to Charter

Appo High’s volleyball team beat Delcastle High School 3-0 on Nov. 5, but came up short in its loss to Charter School of Wilmington, losing 0-3 Nov. 7.

Against Delcastle, Appo won 25-15, 25-8 and 25-16.

Stat leaders:

Kills - Alyssa White 13, Caroline Sherman 6

Aces - Caroline Sherman 6, Chantel Williams 4

Blocks - Alyssa White 1, Kasey McNatt 1, Renna Brooks 1

Digs - Chantel Williams 6, Caroline Sherman 2, Alexis Skinner 2

Assists - Emma Plunto 17, Morgan DeSatnick 6

Against Charter School of Wilmington, the team lost by scores of 20-25, 21-25, and 21-25.

Stat leaders:

Kills - Caroline Sherman 10, Alyssa White 5

Aces - Caroline Sherman 2

Blocks - Alyssa White 5, Renna Brooks 2

Digs - Caroline Sherman 5, Lillian Madiera 6, Chantel Williams 5

Assists - Emma Plunto 12, Morgan DeSatnick 5

Next games: Home vs. St. Georges Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.; away at Conrad School Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.

Field hockey loses to Caravel, beats Middletown

Appo High’s field hockey team lost 1-8 to Caravel Academy Nov. 2 in its fifth game of the season.

Appo’s only goal came in the second quarter from Samantha McMahon. Overall, the team had two shots and three penalty corners. Sydney Carr had 12 saves.

The Jaguars bounced back when they played Middletown Nov. 4, beating their crosstown rival 2-1. No stats were available by publication deadline.

Next games: Away at Concord High School Nov. 10 at 3:15 p.m.; away at Delcastle High School Nov. 13 at 3:30 p.m.; home vs. Delaware Military Academy Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.

Football team gets first win of the season

Appoquinimink Jaguars beat Concord High School 21-14 on Nov. 7, earning their first win of the season. No stats were available by publication deadline.

Next game: Home vs. Mount Pleasant High School Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.