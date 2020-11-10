Middletown High sports roundup: Nov. 2-8

Boys soccer falls to St. Georges, beats Glasgow

Middletown High’s soccer team fell to St. Georges Technical High School 0-1 Nov. 5, but won big over Glasgow 4-1 Nov. 7.

Against St. Georges, Middletown had two corner kicks and four shots at a goal. Goalkeeper Coleson Stewert had 10 saves, holding the Hawks to only one goal.

Against Glasgow, Middletown had 11 shots at a goal and nine corner kicks. Joshua Eaton and Jaden Howard each scored in the first half with Gabriel Jaquez-Trevizo and Eric Johnson each scoring once in the second. Stewart made one save.

Next games: Away at William Penn High School Nov. 10 at 3:15 p.m.; away at Caravel Academy Nov. 12 at 6:15 p.m.; away at Charter School of Wilmington Nov. 14 at 12 p.m.

Girls volleyball beats Concord

Middletown High School girls volleyball team defeated Concord High School 3-1 on Nov. 5. The team’s record is now 3-1 for the season.

Playing at home, the Cavaliers lost the first game 17-25, but won 26-24, 26-24 and 25-22 in the next three.

Stat leaders:

Kills - Alayna Dorst 14, Morgan Nolte 6, Abby Fisher 5

Aces - Jaid Lumpkin 4, Abby Fisher 3

Blocks - Morgan Nolte 2, Ally Adair 1

Digs - Jaida Lumpkin 12, Alayna Dorst 5, Lindsey Shaffer 4

Assists - Jaida Lumpkin 36

Next games: Away at Mount Pleasant Nov. 10 4:45 p.m.; away at Caravel Academy Nov. 12 at 6:15 p.m.; away at MOT Charter High School Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

Football team remains undefeated

Middletown Cavaliers football team beat Mount Pleasant High School 21-0 Nov. 6 to improve to 3-0. No stats were available by publication deadline.

Next game: Home vs. St. Georges Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Field hockey loses two, wins one

The Middletown High School field hockey team had a pair of losses last week before a big win.

Middletown lost to Appo 1-2 on Nov. 4 No stats were available by publication deadline.

On Nov. 7, Middletown lost to St. Mark’s 0-1. The Cavaliers had 10 penalty corners and goalie Hallee Geiger made three saves.

Middletown rebounded to beat Newark High School 6-0 Nov. 2. The team had 26 shots and 12 penalty corners.

Next game: Home vs. William Penn Nov. 13 at 3:30 p.m.