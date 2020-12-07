Sports roundup for state championships: How Middletown area teams have fared in state tournaments

State championships for fall sports have been underway this month, and Middletown area schools represented in nearly all brackets.

Here’s how the teams have done so far.

Soccer

Middletown, Appoquinimink, MOT Charter and St. Georges are all still alive after the first round of the state soccer tournament.

No. 1 Appoquinimink beat No. 8 Smyrna 5-0 Dec. 5, advancing to the second round of the Division 1 tournament to face St. Georges Tech Dec. 9. The No. 5 Hawks are coming off a win against No. 4 Caesar Rodney, beating the Riders 2-1 in double overtime Dec. 5.

No. 6 Middletown played No. 3 Milford Dec. 5, beating the Buccaneers 2-1. The Cavaliers will face No. 2 Salesianum Dec. 9.

In the Division 2 tournament, MOT Charter has been the underdog in the first two rounds but continued to come out on top. No. 11 MOT Charter beat No. 6 Wilmington Friends 2-1 on Dec. 1 and No. 3 Brandywine 2-0 Dec. 5.

If MOT Charter wins its next game against No. 2 Newark Charter Dec. 9, the Mustangs will compete in the championship.

Cross Country

The Division 1 and 2 state cross country championships was held Dec. 5 with five Middletown area teams competing, including the Odessa Ducks.

Boys Division 1 (18 teams)

Middletown: Fifth overall with an average time of 18:20.1

Appoquinimink: 12th overall, with an average time of 20:04.6

St. Georges: 16th overall, with an average time of 22:30

Girls Division 1 (16 teams)

Appoquinimink: 10th overall, with an average time of 22:58.7

Middletown: 11th overall, with an average time of 25:01.1

Boys Division 2 (23 teams)

MOT Charter: 14th overall, with an average time of 21:32.4

Odessa: 23rd overall, with an average time of 30:36

Girls Division 2 (23 teams)

MOT Charter: 12th overall, with an average time of 26:57.8

Odessa: 17th overall, with an average time 30:24.7

Volleyball

Middletown and Appoquinimink competed in the state volleyball tournament.

No. 6 Appo lost to No. 17 Archmere 3-1 Dec. 2, eliminating them from the tournament in the first round.

No. 13 Middletown beat No. 20 Lake Forest 3-0 Dec. 2, advancing to the second round. The Cavaliers lost to No. 4 Cape Henlopen 0-3 Dec. 4.

Field Hockey

Appoquinimink Jaguars was the only Middletown area to compete in the state field hockey tournaments. No. 5 Jaguars lost in the first round to No. 4 Dover 6-2 Dec. 3.

Football

No. 2 Middletown and No. 3 St. Georges will go head to head in the first round of the Division 1 state tournament Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

The Hawks are looking for redemption against the Cavaliers after losing to the team 34-41 earlier this season.