Middletown to host St. Georges Tech in state football tournament

Middletown area schools will face off in the first round of the Division 1 state tournament, with No. 2 Middletown High School hosting No. 3 St. Georges Technical High School Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Cavaliers beat its crosstown rival Appoquinimink High School Dec. 4 21-0 to help secure its spot in the state tournament, finishing the regular season 6-0.

The Hawks’ win over Salesianum School Dec. 4 pushed them over the top to be included in the playoffs, beating the school 20-14. St. Georges finished the regular season 5-2.

This is not the first time the two teams have met this year. Middletown beat St. Georges 41-34 at home Nov. 13.

Here are the Division 1 seedings for schools with larger enrollments:

No. 4 seed Sussex Central (5-2) at No. 1 Smyrna (6-0) Friday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

No. 3 St. Georges (5-2) at No. 2 Middletown (6-0) Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

In Division 2 for schools with smaller enrollments, here are the seedings:

No. 4 Woodbridge (5-0) at No. 1 Archmere (7-0); Saturday Dec. 12 at noon.

No. 3 Red Lion Christian (5-1) vs. No. 2 Howard (6-0) at Abessinio Stadium Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Because of a late start to the season due to coronavirus safety concerns, the schedule was trimmed to seven games; however, some games couldn’t be played due to positive coronavirus tests at some schools.

The playoffs were also trimmed to just four teams in each division, to finish the entire season by Dec. 19. Typically, eight teams make the playoffs in Division 2 and six teams reach the playoffs in Division 1.

Smyrna and Middletown were tied for the top seed, with the Eagles getting the No. 1 spot because their opponents had more total victories.

St. Georges, Sussex Central and Hodgson were in a three-way tie for the final two spots. Opponents’ total victories was again the tiebreaker, and Hodgson – the defending Division I champion – was left out.

News Journal/delawareonline reporter Brad Myers contributed to this report.