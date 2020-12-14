Monday state tournament update: Appo soccer wins title, Middletown football advances

As the fall sports season comes to an end, Middletown-area teams were still competing last week.

Middletown, Appoquinimink, St. Georges and MOT Charter played in state tournaments for football, soccer and unified flag football.

Appo ends Salesianum winning streak

Appoquinimink boys soccer beat Salesianum to win the Division 1 state championship Dec. 12, ending the Wilmington-area school's 10-year winning streak. The Jaguars won in a 4-1 shootout, after regulation and overtime had ended 1-1.

The game will go on the team records as a tie, but the state title goes to Appoquinimink, ending the season 14-0-1.

Salesianum had won the last 10 in a row, including title-game victories over Appoquinimink in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The Jaguars beat Salesianum in the regular season 3-0 on Oct. 29.

Middletown to compete for state title

In the battle of Middletown, the No. 2 Cavaliers beat St. Georges Tech 13-7 Dec. 12, advancing to the state finals for the second year in a row.

During a game in which all the scoring was in the first half, it was important to keep the ball out of St. Georges’ hands.

“Our defense really stepped it up and on offense we did just enough,” quarterback Colby Chambers told the Delaware News Journal, who completed 11 of 24 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 2 Middletown will face No. 4 Sussex Central — who is coming off a 38-34 win over Smyrna — Dec. 19 at noon at Dover High School.

Losses in soccer and unified football

While Appoquinimink prevailed in the Division 1 state soccer tournament, other Middletown area schools competed.

Coming in the championship, No. 1 Appoquinimink beat fellow Middletown team No. 5 St. Georges 3-1 Dec. 9.

No. 6 Middletown High lost to No. 2 Salesianum 1-3.

No. 11 MOT Charter won out in the first two rounds of the Division 2 tournament, but lost in the semi-finals to Newark Charter 2-1 in overtime.

Appoquinimink School District unified flag football teams’ time in the state tournament was short lived. Appo lost to Cape Henlopen 33-29 Dec. 8, while Middletown lost to Dover 26-59

Delaware Online/News Journal reporter Kevin Tresolini contributed to this report.